19 of the funniest and realest tweets about parenting.

Being a parent is a Cheerio-filled journey of trying to answer impossible questions, constant worry, and wondering why there are Barbies in the toaster...So, if you could certainly use a cathartic laugh about the joys and struggles of raising the future generation, here are the funniest quips we could find from parents who desperately need a break.1.My son cracks me tf up. He told me he asked some girl for her number and she took too long bc she had to ask her mom for permission so he asked her friend instead 😭— Dulce (@vivaaladulcee) May 3, 2022 2.Being a parent is just 83% diagnosing made up ailments.— breathless mahoney (@aereolagrande) April 14, 2022 3.Being a parent is just trying to show interest and asking'Oh yeah?' And 'Is that right?'until you die.— Phoenix Rising (@pragain0222) April 23, 2022 4.Being a parent involves saying “stop being a dick” a lot more than I thought it would.— Sweet Momissa 🪁 (@sweetmomissa) May 4, 2022 5.My 5 year old just said “do you know why I love you??? Because you love me.” oh ok 🤣— Alix (@alixrawlins_) May 3, 2022 6.My daughter just said “what the fuck is an Ewok?” I’m so disappointed— kell78 (@preston0501) May 4, 2022 7.Once my kid tried telling me, “i didn’t ask to be born”. I said, “yes you did. You were once just a sperm and an egg, and you made the choice to come together and be born. Now you owe me.” Honor your parents.— Nevin P. Cooper-Keel, JD (@Nevincooperkeel) May 4, 2022 8.My daughter just said, “I like to wear long, flowy dresses when I’m playing the harp because it’s scenic.”— Grace 🌾 (@graceisforyou) May 5, 2022 9.My daughter said she "made it better" pic.twitter.com/7Fyel8Ckyk— ironronan (@ironronan) May 4, 2022 10.I know my daughter is just like me because when I asked why she didn’t like her school’s guided meditation, she said: “Because don’t tell me when to breathe, that’s why.”— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) April 27, 2022 11.Just told my 7-year-old daughter: “I’m a dad. I know everything.”And she slow clapped me. Justice is served.— Cory Miller💥 (@corymiller303) May 5, 2022 12.My son just told me happy birthday and asked how old I turned today. When I told him 39 he said "you don't look 39. More like 27." They say you really can't choose a favorite child but I have chosen one. I won't be taking any questions.— Jessica (@YFanGirlJ) May 3, 2022 13.my son just told me if a boy is taller than me and not weird, I have to marry him 💀— 𝓇𝒶𝑒🦋 (@rachallison1) May 2, 2022 14.not sure this is an original, but my son just told me he's waiting until he's 99 lbs, then will eat a pound of nachos so he's "1% nachos."— Jeff Richards (@jrichlive) April 4, 2022 15.As my wife kissed us goodbye and headed out for her "girls' trip," she said, "I hope the house is as clean as I left it when I get back." I should just check into a hotel with the kids for the weekend, right?— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) April 22, 2022 16.I just want to say being a parent to a toddler is not for the weak… that is all.— Mabi Medina (@maboinx) May 3, 2022 17.My son asked me what I was laughing at earlier and it was my own tweet, and boy that was an ego check.— Czarina (russian asset) (@fishontherun2) May 5, 2022 18.My son just asked me...“Who would win in a fight Pumpkinhead or Jesus?” 😂— R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) April 30, 2022 19.Abortion should be legal because nobody should have to be a parent if they don’t absolutely want to. It’s literally so hard. Today my toddler refused to get dressed bc he said he was “scared of pants”.— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) May 4, 2022