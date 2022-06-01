19 parents share the creepiest thing their child ever told them.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the creepiest thing your child ever said to you?" parents everywhere were ready to share the terrifying, hilarious, and haunting things their kids have casually told them. Stop staring at the corner and pointing to nothing, kid! Who is Aunt Leggo and why is she in the cabinet?
“Remember before I was a baby when I was a different little boy and I had a different mommy and daddy?”
“Uh… no buddy, do you remember that?”
“Hmmm, only a little.” - DontDoxxSelfThisTime
My son was talking about his friend the "upside down clown" while I was putting him to bed one night. Needless to say, not a fan of that concept. - Penguin-Monk
I was talking to my son when he grabbed my face, got really close, and whispered, “Mommy, you’re talking too loud. You’ll wake up Abiyoyo.”
Me whispering: “Who’s Abiyoyo, buddy?”
Son whispering: “Abiyoyo is my friend.”
Me: “Where is Abiyoyo?”