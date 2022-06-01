19 parents share the creepiest thing their child ever told them.

Being a parent can often be an adventure in wondering how it's possible that something so cute, tiny, and innocent could be so effortlessly spooky...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the creepiest thing your child ever said to you?" parents everywhere were ready to share the terrifying, hilarious, and haunting things their kids have casually told them. Stop staring at the corner and pointing to nothing, kid! Who is Aunt Leggo and why is she in the cabinet?

1.

“Remember before I was a baby when I was a different little boy and I had a different mommy and daddy?” “Uh… no buddy, do you remember that?” “Hmmm, only a little.” - DontDoxxSelfThisTime

2.

My son was talking about his friend the "upside down clown" while I was putting him to bed one night. Needless to say, not a fan of that concept. - Penguin-Monk

3.