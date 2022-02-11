19 parents share the current parenting trend they find toxic.

So, when a recent Reddit asked, "What parenting 'trend' do you strongly disagree with?" people were ready to reveal the latest hacks, tips, and philosophies for raising children that they think might be toxic in hindsight.
Denying your kid any negative experiences or emotions.
They are a normal part of being a person, teach them to handle negative emotions now before you send them out into a world they are not prepared to handle. - IAmRules
Pretending that not parenting is parenting.
'I wont tell my child to stop kicking your leg repeatedly because I don't want to crush his spirit!' - StoicDonkey
I don’t know how much of a trend it was but I’m TikTok there was a trend of parents throwing away their kids art in front of them and the parents would like laugh while the kid was sobbing.