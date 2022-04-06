Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
19 parents share the one word or phrase their toddler can't stop repeating.

19 parents share the one word or phrase their toddler can't stop repeating.

Kimberly Dinaro
Apr 6, 2022 | 9:08 PM
ADVERTISING

Kids are notorious for being tiny sponges of information whether they're memorizing lyrics, shapes, crayon colors, or every swear word that has ever accidentally emerged from mommy's mouth when she's a little stress out...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What word or phrase have you said that your toddler has hilariously latched on to?" parents were ready to share the funny and bizarre things that their kids can't seem to stop saying.

1.

Instead of saying “yes,” she will say “I would love to.” I didn’t realize that was often my response when she asks me for help.

So things like “Baby, can you hand me that cup?” gets an exuberant “I would LOVE to, Mommy!” - jiffypop87

2.

“You look shark, daddy!” (She overheard me telling my husband that he looked sharp, and clearly misunderstood) - chirpingonion

3.

When I ask if she’s sure, she says “I’m sure not!” Proudly and I just cannot be the one to tell her that actually means she is NOT sure. She also calls them CUTCAKES not CUPCAKES. She used to call her swimsuit a suitcase - hollywhyareyouhere

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content