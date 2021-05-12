19 parents share the funniest and most ridiculous reason their kid started crying.

Kids are often known to have red-faced, tear-streaked, piercing scream-riddled fits of rage over hilariously unimportant problems...

Not getting an extra piece of candy, dropping their favorite toy on the floor, not being allowed to play inside the microwave, or not understanding why they can't lick the moon---navigating the adult world as a child can be confusing and complicated. While adults know the reason why washing machines aren't ideal for swimming, a 2-year-old on a mission can't be stopped. Parents can try everything to prevent their kid from causing a huge scene on a plane or in an enclosed public space, but sometimes resorting to good old fashioned bribery, and a cleverly crafted white lie is the only solution. Sure, kid, one day when you're a grown-up I promise I'll let you cartwheel with the pilot...

So, when a Reddit user asked parents, "What's the most ridiculous reason your child has cried?" people with kids were ready to share the funniest and craziest reasons for a full-blown temper tantrum.