19 parents share times their kid talked back to them in the most hilarious way.

While innocent and unfortunately annoyingly charming, children can be famously hilarious while breaking a rule...

So, when a Reddit user asked parents of the internet, "what hilarious thing did your child do that you wanted to laugh at, but had to hold it in because you also didn't want to encourage them?" people were ready to share the story of the headless Barbie doll in the Thanksgiving turkey.

1.

Pull-ups (training diapers) have these velcro-like sides that can come apart to adjust the size and for diaper changes. My 3yo was putting one on for bedtime and it popped open. I jokingly told her "Oh no! You burst your britches!"