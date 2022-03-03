19 parents share times their kid talked back to them in the most hilarious way.

So, when a Reddit user asked parents of the internet, "what hilarious thing did your child do that you wanted to laugh at, but had to hold it in because you also didn't want to encourage them?" people were ready to share the story of the headless Barbie doll in the Thanksgiving turkey.
Pull-ups (training diapers) have these velcro-like sides that can come apart to adjust the size and for diaper changes. My 3yo was putting one on for bedtime and it popped open. I jokingly told her "Oh no! You burst your britches!"
Her response was running off to dad yelling "I burst my bitches! I burst my bitches!" And then she re-enacted the scene and her new catch phrase every night for the rest of the week. I about peed myself laughing after I left her room that night. - St3phiroth