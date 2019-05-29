19 people confess moments they 'f*cked up' big time. 'Sorry for sexting the group.'

Having a lightbulb moment is one of the best feelings in the world, here you are, mulling about your business when an epiphany hits you out of nowhere and catapults you into deep thought or action. Unfortunately, for many of us, lightbulb moments are far and few between and we find ourselves more often facing moments of "WTF," where we realize we have unfortunately made a mistake that will haunt us for days, weeks, and sometimes years to come.

The comfort here, of course, is the fact that none of us are alone in our moments of massive face-palming. Everyone has a gaffe here or there, and in many cases the best way to shake it off is by roasting yourself.

To this very point, commentes in a recent Reddit thread shared some of their most memorable "I've f*cked up" moments, and it'll make you feel infinitely less alone.

1. dontbadgerthewitness accidentally sent their friend to the wrong BBQ.