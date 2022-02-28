19 people debate which parenting trends are the worst.

With mommy blogger influencers collecting millions of followers, toddlers becoming TikTok famous before they can talk, and a new educational toy or disciplinary tactic emerging every minute, it can be hard for parents to keep keep up...

So, when a Reddit user asked willing strangers of the internet, "What parenting 'trend' do you strongly disagree with?" people were ready to share the child-rearing tips and hacks that they think should be canceled forever.

1.

Posting your kids on Instagram for "the aesthetic" and just like using them as an accessory and having accounts dedicated to them and sh*t when they're not even old enough to consent to pictures of them up. It just seems like a gain for likes and it's an invasion of their personal space/privacy. - sodacanabortion

2.

Guilt-tripping or being embarrassed to talk about sex and puberty - MusicIsLife003

3.

Mothers tell their kids, especially daughters "if he bullies you, he likes you!" My parents did it on me and my first boyfriend cheated and dumped me - ThatOneTheatreGhost

4.