19 people share things that were normal before the pandemic that they'll never go back to.

Waking up when the sun comes up to commute an hour or more to work in traffic only to get home and crash on the couch from exhaustion to do it all the next day is a pattern many people abandoned when the COVID-19 pandemic hit...

Letting vacation days go unused in the name of "the hustle," burning yourself out by saying "yes" to every social obligation or networking opportunity, standing in hot and sweaty, overcrowded bars as you wait for the busy bartender to have one free minute to pour a beer---some people realized that there were a few silver linings of a peaceful life in quarantine. Even if you didn't become a sourdough bread craftsman, puzzle master, TikTok star, or DIY house-flipper, minor adjustments to packed routines or chaotic work schedules were embraced by many people.

Do you really need to be out every night posting 500 Instagram stories to live a fulfilling life? Is it worth making yourself even sicker to show up to work your shift with a cold because you're scared of calling out? Will we ever endure another winter flu season without constantly sanitizing our hands, wearing masks, and standing six feet apart on public transportation? So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's one thing we did before the pandemic that even if the world went back to normal you wouldn't do again?"