19 people reveal the moment they realized they shouldn't have shown up to a date.

While most hopeless romantics searching for their soulmate have at least one awkward first date tale about someone not looking anything like their dating profile photos, sometimes a date is so bad you can't even bother to wait for the check...

Bailing on a date halfway through or before it even begins is sometimes necessary, even if it means tracking down a busy waiter to hand them cash and running out the door like your life depends on it.

Stranding someone without a ride or an explanation isn't exactly proper dating etiquette, but if someone is offensive, rude, or just an overall impressively horrible match? Life is too short to waste time exchanging small talk over overpriced cocktails while shouting over the music to hear how many siblings they have.