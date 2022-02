Getting kicked out for life and into a mountain of snow by an angry bar bouncer for abusing the jukebox or breaking a house rule isn't something that happens every weekend night...

The cinematic "get out, and stay out," ban in reality is usually far more clerical and anti-climactic. A well-lit room with your photo taken, or a flustered employee telling you that you're no longer welcome while you question all your life choices that led you to attempting to steal a T.G.I. Friday's chandelier for is much more like it.