19 people who saw a guest object to a wedding share the story.

Hearing someone actually speak up and object to a wedding during the ceremony is rare, but that certainly doesn't mean it hasn't ever happened...

If family and friends are skeptical about a marriage, the usual route is to voice their concern before thousands of dollars have been spent on a venue and 100+ people are watching two people exchange vows under a criminally overpriced floral arch on a windy beach. Most modern weddings don't even give their guests the opportunity to object, as the tense moment of silence always brings a weird energy to a ceremony.

Even when nobody boldly interrupts, the ten seconds of lingering quiet can make anyone question if their whole family secretly hates the person they've been dating for the last three years. Anything is possible during wedding season! The drama that goes down in the bridal party group chat is only the beginning!

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People that have had someone object at your wedding, what happened?" people who have seen a "speak now or forever hold you peace" moment were ready to share.