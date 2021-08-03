19 people share the accidentally inappropriate things they did as kids.

Kids often blurt out whatever they're thinking, and shamelessly dropping a social faux pas at the dinner party or grocery store aisle is a familiar mess that parents deal with. Turning awkward situations into an opportunity to teach children about respecting boundaries or proper manners can be a good solution, but sometimes you just can't go back to that store ever again if Susan is still the manager. Sorry, Susan...
So, when a Reddit user asked, "What inappropriate thing did you do as a child that you didn’t realize was inappropriate?" people were ready to share the accidentally impolite or NSFW things they did as kids.
Back when I was 7, I was shopping clothes with my mom and she went to the "clothes testing" station or whatever it's called (English isn't my native language). I didn't know in which one she was so I peeked through every single one of them until I could find her. - AlienSociety