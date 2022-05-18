19 people share activities for the ultra rich that normal people wouldn't understand.

Feeding the dog filet and bottled water, flipping houses, or collecting wine that nobody drinks--sometimes it feels like there real is such a thing as having way too much money...

Everyone knows that "money can't buy everything," but it can buy an at-home bowling alley and tree house tennis court. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is an activity the ultra rich partake in that regular people don't even know exists?" people with firsthand knowledge were ready to reveal the secret hobbies and habits of the extremely wealthy.

1.

"Old money" in my part of the world has a thing for fully restored private railcars, with all the modern amenities of a high end RV. They pay to have a track branched to their personal storage shed and then take them out maybe once every other year.