19 people share activities for the ultra rich that normal people wouldn't understand.

Everyone knows that "money can't buy everything," but it can buy an at-home bowling alley and tree house tennis court. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is an activity the ultra rich partake in that regular people don't even know exists?" people with firsthand knowledge were ready to reveal the secret hobbies and habits of the extremely wealthy.
"Old money" in my part of the world has a thing for fully restored private railcars, with all the modern amenities of a high end RV. They pay to have a track branched to their personal storage shed and then take them out maybe once every other year.
Of course the process of taking them out involves paying a company such as Amtrak to haul the thing to their main line, hook it up to a commercial passenger train, and then lug them around the country to their destination.