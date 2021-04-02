19 people share the bizarre thoughts they’ve had that made them question their sanity.

Bizarre thoughts that you'd never dare to share with anyone else are just part of being a human, but sometimes your brain conjures up something so strange that you freak yourself out...

What if everything you've ever known is a lie and you're living in someone else's imagination? What would happen if in the middle of a work presentation you just started belting "I Will Always Love You" with no explanation? Should you take a bite of out that chair because it vaguely reminds you of chocolate? What does sea glass taste like? Should you try to save the lions at the zoo?

Of course, constant intrusive and distrubing thoughts should be taken seriously, but a few fleeting, strange brain-invasions can be hilariously weird. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What nonsensical, invasive thoughts do you have that pop up from time to time that make you question your sanity?" people were quick to share their brains' weirdest suggestions.

1.