19 people share what they consider a complete 'wedding faux pas.'

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is a complete NO-NO at a wedding?" people were eager to debate wedding etiquette, style choices, spotlight-stealing, and all things "I don't."
My grandfather announced he was divorcing my grandmother at my parents wedding....I'd say that should be a NO-NO. - Scottdg93
Doing anything that draws attention away from the happy couple and on to you. For example my cousin came out during his best man's speech during is brother's wedding...Really you could not let someone have that one day in the spotlight? - BigHowski
Proposing to someone at it. - [deleted]
This is from videographers prospective, and I'm sure brides and grooms everywhere will agree with me:
Turn off your f*cking phone during ceremony. Mainly family and bridal party. Be ready to take pictures, don't run off for cigarette/bathroom/drink break during time scheduled to take formal pictures/video. Time is precious and everyone is waiting for you!