19 people share what they consider a complete 'wedding faux pas.'

The rules for how to behave as a guest at a wedding can be a complicated mess of "is this dress off-white enough" and "how long do I have to buy a gift before I'm deleted from the extended family group chat?"

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is a complete NO-NO at a wedding?" people were eager to debate wedding etiquette, style choices, spotlight-stealing, and all things "I don't."

1.

My grandfather announced he was divorcing my grandmother at my parents wedding....I'd say that should be a NO-NO. - Scottdg93

2.

Doing anything that draws attention away from the happy couple and on to you. For example my cousin came out during his best man's speech during is brother's wedding...Really you could not let someone have that one day in the spotlight? - BigHowski

3.

Proposing to someone at it. - [deleted]

4.

This is from videographers prospective, and I'm sure brides and grooms everywhere will agree with me: