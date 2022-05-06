19 people share the cooking tip their parents swear by that's actually incorrect.

Most families have sacred traditions when it comes to food whether it's a secret ingredient, a passed-down recipe, or a hard rule about how much salt is in a "pinch."

However, sometimes we have to accept that our great-great-great-grandmother's sauce recipe might need an update. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What did your parents teach you about cooking that has since been disproved?" people were ready to share the questionable family kitchen hacks that aren't exactly "correct."

1.

My mom always peeled the most outer layers of mushrooms instead of washing them to get rid of dirt. I did this as a 20-something year old infront of my girlfriends and they thought I was insane - FinalDestinationSiz

2.

"You can use any random crap ingredient substitute that you're trying to get rid of as long as it vaguely resembles what the recipe calls for." - Jaeby

3.