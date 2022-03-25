19 people share the craziest question a child ever asked them.

Kids can often be adorable and innocent little humans trying to discover as much as possible about the world, but sometimes their investigations paired with a complete lack of filter can turn into hilariously awkward and creepy questions...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the craziest thing a child has ever asked you?" people were ready to share the creepy, hilarious, inspiring, and bizarre questions that a kid surprised them with.

1.

“When you were a kid, did they even have electricity? Or is that new to you?”

I’m 22??????? - injury_minded

2.

Got a new kitten, was taking him to the vet. He was sitting in the loaf cat position with his feet tucked all up under him in his cat carrier. Little girl comes up to me with a look of genuine concern.