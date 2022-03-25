19 people share the craziest question a child ever asked them.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the craziest thing a child has ever asked you?" people were ready to share the creepy, hilarious, inspiring, and bizarre questions that a kid surprised them with.
“When you were a kid, did they even have electricity? Or is that new to you?”
I’m 22??????? - injury_minded
Got a new kitten, was taking him to the vet. He was sitting in the loaf cat position with his feet tucked all up under him in his cat carrier. Little girl comes up to me with a look of genuine concern.
“Hello, excuse me, I’ve never had a cat, I just have a dog (points over at her dog at the vet) and I just wanted to know if you brought the cat to the vet because he doesn’t have any feet?” I picked him up and she saw his feet and was SO RELIEVED - sensualsqueaky