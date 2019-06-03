19 people share the creepiest things that have ever happened to them. That man was Ted Bundy.

The world is a pretty scary place and nobody gets it more than the internet. We all have at least one pretty unexplainable moment from childhood or recently where a door slam, a shadow, a turning door knob, or a strange voice seems to come out of nowhere. Is it a ghost? We'll never know...

While it's probably unlikely that ghosts exist (don't curse me, spirits!) unsolved mysteries can drive anyone crazy. So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "What is the creepiest thing that’s happened to you?" the internet was ready to share their flashlight-under-the-chin campfire stories with the world. Get ready to shiver, these are truly horrifying...

1. This is terrifying, "danadu1230."