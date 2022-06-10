19 people share the dumbest excuse an ex gave them after they cheated.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the dumbest explanation you've heard from someone who cheated?" people were ready to share the worst excuses they've witnessed from someone who had a secret fling, affair, or other adventure in infidelity.
My body was attracted to her but my soul is always yours - Due-Juice-9561
My as*hole friend got busted & told his gf the other girl said she had a better body than his gf & he wanted to prove her wrong. With a straight face I might add. - OverBeingSober
“My grandmother died.” I didn’t realize cheating on your girlfriend is the standard grieving method.- NorthernLotus
"He said he had cigarettes upstairs." - tall_boizz
Thought it was odd how he never wanted me to come over. He was constantly mentioning living with roommates and that he couldn't have me over. Turns out those 'roommates' were his wife and her parents. When I was like 'what the hell?' he said 'well, I am married, but we only got married so she could get her green card!'. My dumb a*s believed him and stayed with him another five months... - Ghostofmyself3