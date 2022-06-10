19 people share the dumbest excuse an ex gave them after they cheated.

While everyone makes destructive and dumb mistakes in this life, there are some choices that are so hilariously bad that you think it couldn't get any worse until you hear the person attempting to justify their behavior...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the dumbest explanation you've heard from someone who cheated?" people were ready to share the worst excuses they've witnessed from someone who had a secret fling, affair, or other adventure in infidelity.

1.

My body was attracted to her but my soul is always yours - Due-Juice-9561

2.

My as*hole friend got busted & told his gf the other girl said she had a better body than his gf & he wanted to prove her wrong. With a straight face I might add. - OverBeingSober

3.

“My grandmother died.” I didn’t realize cheating on your girlfriend is the standard grieving method.- NorthernLotus

4.

"He said he had cigarettes upstairs." - tall_boizz

5.