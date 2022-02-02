19 people share the dumbest things they've ever heard a person say.

There is no such thing as a "dumb" question, BUT...

Of course there's absolutely no harm in trying to learn more about a subject you're not familiar with or asking for help to expand your skills or knowledge, but confidently expressing a wildly inaccurate "fact" can be alarming for those around you. No, Chad, women aren't "born" with makeup on...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the dumbest thing someone has ever said to you?" people were ready to share the questions and observations they heard come out of someone's mouth that made them question their last shred of faith in humanity.

1.