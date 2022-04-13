19 people share the embarrassing thing they did as a kid that still haunts them.

Navigating the world as a child can be a messy learning curve of humiliation that finds a way to jerk you awake at 3 AM in a cold sweat years after the "Red Rover Recess" from hell event occurred...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the most embarrassing thing you did as a kid that you think about to this day?" people were ready to share the shudder-inducing, cringe-worthy memory that haunts them.

1.

In fourth grade my mom took me back to the school after hours because she had some PTO meeting or something of the sort. With my boredom peaking, a brilliant idea popped into my head. I claimed that I needed to get something out of my desk in my classroom, and was allowed to go grab it - which gave me a few seconds in the classroom all by myself.