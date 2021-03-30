19 people share the grossest things they've ever eaten to be polite.

We've all been in a situation where we have to choose between silently choking down food or telling the person who so kindly made it for you that it's quite possibly the worst thing you've ever tasted in your time on this planet...

Having a versatile palate and being open to trying a variety of different cuisines is always admirable, but there are some foods that even the most adventurous eaters among us can't quite swallow. Nobody likes the person at the group dinner who has at least one problem with every item on the menu, and embarrasses the crew with a series of subsitutions for a stressed waiter to furiously jot down. Still, sometimes a friend or family member goes out of their way to prepare a meal for you and you just don't have the heart to tell them that it's utterly inedible. Shout out to the time I made all my college roommates French toast for breakfast and it was mostly just soggy multigrain bed that took a bath in salty cinnamon-egg banana mixture.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the worst thing you've ever eaten in order to be polite?" people were ready to share the nastiest things they've consumed in the name of good manners.