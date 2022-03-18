19 people share the hilariously petty drama happening at their workplace right now.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the small scale work drama happening in your office right now?" people were ready to reveal the dirty details of the secret Slack DMs and water cooler whispers about hilariously low stakes gossip.
My coworker was texting my old number thinking it was me asking if I could cover a shift. The person who took over my old number replied to her saying “gargle on my balls” or something like that. I almost got fired for it. - liquid4618
One of my coworkers came in 3 minutes late Monday of last week and my other coworker has been pissy at her since. - FairieButt
They're installing new furniture and people are NOT PLEASED about the new floor/seating plan. - ConanApproves
So last October our printer ran out of ink. More had already been ordered but with covid running rampant at the time the shipment was super delayed. One of my coworkers got really sh*tty over the fact that she couldn’t print the reports in the department and instead had to go upstairs to print them.