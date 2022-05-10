Someecards Logo
19 people share lazy things they do that they've rebranded as 'life hacks.'

Kimberly Dinaro
May 10, 2022 | 4:29 PM
While laziness isn't exactly glamorized in the non-stop hustle "sleep when you're dead" rise and grind lifestyle, sometimes it's necessary to skip a few steps and hit the snooze button...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is a lazy thing you began doing when you realized you can live with it?" people were ready to reveal the sneaky life hacks and tricks they acquired from cutting a few corners.

1.

I use the same plate for all of my meals for the day so I only have one plate to wash at night. - Magnito-was-right

2.

Picking stuff up using my toes - Appropriate_Abies

3.

Instead of putting leftover food in containers, just shove entire pot or frying pan in the fridge. - CornerMoon

4.

Hanging all my shirts (including t-shirts) in my closet instead of folding them and putting them in the dresser. - The_Observatory_

5.

Having my “getting home outfit” which I wear for a good week straight. Whenever I get home I put on the same clothes I’ve wore for the last 6 or so days just because it means less washing - overtwinking

Sources: Reddit
