19 people share lazy things they do that they've rebranded as 'life hacks.'

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is a lazy thing you began doing when you realized you can live with it?" people were ready to reveal the sneaky life hacks and tricks they acquired from cutting a few corners.
I use the same plate for all of my meals for the day so I only have one plate to wash at night. - Magnito-was-right
Picking stuff up using my toes - Appropriate_Abies
Instead of putting leftover food in containers, just shove entire pot or frying pan in the fridge. - CornerMoon
Hanging all my shirts (including t-shirts) in my closet instead of folding them and putting them in the dresser. - The_Observatory_
Having my “getting home outfit” which I wear for a good week straight. Whenever I get home I put on the same clothes I’ve wore for the last 6 or so days just because it means less washing - overtwinking