19 people share what makes 'that coworker' the annoying one at the office.

You know what they always say in the workplace etiquette manual, "if there isn't an annoying coworker, it might be you..."

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Who is the annoying guy/girl at work? What does he/she do?" people were ready to vent about the most irritating person in their workplace. Pro tip: we need to stop letting people microwave anything in break rooms.

The guy who sends me YouTube links to (bad) music and random clips of stupid sh*t. Then pesters me to talk about them when I haven't had a chance to view/ hear them yet. He gets super offended if I don't like it or choose not to open the link. - quirkycutie

The guy who clicks his pen for 17 minutes straight. - adamrocks84

Played a Jason Mraz song on repeat all day all week - straydog1980

