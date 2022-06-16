19 people share what makes 'that coworker' the annoying one at the office.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Who is the annoying guy/girl at work? What does he/she do?" people were ready to vent about the most irritating person in their workplace. Pro tip: we need to stop letting people microwave anything in break rooms.
The guy who sends me YouTube links to (bad) music and random clips of stupid sh*t. Then pesters me to talk about them when I haven't had a chance to view/ hear them yet. He gets super offended if I don't like it or choose not to open the link. - quirkycutie
The guy who clicks his pen for 17 minutes straight. - adamrocks84
Played a Jason Mraz song on repeat all day all week - straydog1980
My manager is annoyed by so many things and i have to listen to her complain about it. every whistle, pen click, talking, temperature, refrigerator hum, sunlight, darkness, pot lucks, parking spots. The world she lives in is a terrible place. - [deleted]