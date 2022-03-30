19 people share the moment they realized they were turning into their parents.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the most 'I’m turning into my parents' moment for you?" people were ready to share when it hit them that they're doing the things they used to make fun of their parents for.
I've always had a little sass in me and most of my life, my shyness covered that up. Now I am a one woman sassacre. Thanks, mom. My brothers have been telling me for years that I am essentially our mom, to the point of calling me "little mother" (in an endearing way, not a Norman Bates way). I own it. - jilly_is_funderful
My dad will fall asleep just about anywhere, especially if he sits in recliner. So after I got my first full time job out of college, I got home and me and my roommate where gonna watch a new episode of some show. I fell asleep in our recliner in less than 10 minutes. I woke up after the show ended and my roommate was like yeah you were out and snored a little. - timshel_life