19 people share the moment they realized they were turning into their parents.

The surreal realization that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when you find yourself turning the car around because you left a dirty plate in the sink happens to the best of us...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the most 'I’m turning into my parents' moment for you?" people were ready to share when it hit them that they're doing the things they used to make fun of their parents for.

1.

I've always had a little sass in me and most of my life, my shyness covered that up. Now I am a one woman sassacre. Thanks, mom. My brothers have been telling me for years that I am essentially our mom, to the point of calling me "little mother" (in an endearing way, not a Norman Bates way). I own it. - jilly_is_funderful

2.