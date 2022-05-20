19 people share the moment they turned into a person they swore they'd never be.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is your 'you have become the very thing you swore to destroy' moment?" people were ready to share the time they realized they were everything they once hated. Turning into our parents happens to the best of us, kids!
I was making pasta for my sister and got mad because she wouldn't stop staring at her phone to eat. I had somehow become my mother. - 1introvertedSocialist
Looking at the work of an intern and wanted to scream at him "I don't understand, been doing this the same way for a decade. Why did you have to mess with it? I looked into this already when you were still in middle school. All you had to do was look on the server to find the solution to this problem." Thankfully I caught myself before speaking. - who_said_I_am_an_emu