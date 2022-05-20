Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
19 people share the moment they turned into a person they swore they'd never be.

19 people share the moment they turned into a person they swore they'd never be.

Kimberly Dinaro
May 20, 2022 | 3:29 PM
ADVERTISING

Getting older is a beautiful journey in back pain, interior decorating, and wondering how we have possibly turned into someone who would make our rebellious teenage selves cringe to the core of the Earth...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is your 'you have become the very thing you swore to destroy' moment?" people were ready to share the time they realized they were everything they once hated. Turning into our parents happens to the best of us, kids!

1.

I was making pasta for my sister and got mad because she wouldn't stop staring at her phone to eat. I had somehow become my mother. - 1introvertedSocialist

2.

Looking at the work of an intern and wanted to scream at him "I don't understand, been doing this the same way for a decade. Why did you have to mess with it? I looked into this already when you were still in middle school. All you had to do was look on the server to find the solution to this problem." Thankfully I caught myself before speaking. - who_said_I_am_an_emu

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content