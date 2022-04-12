Someecards Logo
19 people share the most ridiculous thing they've heard someone call 'satanic.'

Kimberly Dinaro
Apr 12, 2022 | 5:03 PM
While mocking your aunt's beliefs won't make you the most popular member of the family at post-church brunch, sometimes it's impossible not to joke in the cousin group chat about how "evil" The Little Mermaid is...

So, when a Reddit user asked the wonderful world of the internet about the most ridiculous, hilarious, or otherwise completely harmless things they've seen someone else deem "satanic," people were ready to share.

1.

Decorative owls (owl-themed home decor). - NotGonna_Lie2U

2.

Unicorns. Their horns are the sign of satan. I wish I was making this up. - ZincLloyd

3.

Wifi. Because they didn't understand how it could work without wires. - coda001

4.

Bar codes. Related them to the mark of the beast. - ketzcm

5.

So many things, but this one’s my favorite. Ready? Paleontologists. The idea is that the dinosaurs never actually existed and paleontologists just plant the fossils and bones to steer people away from “The Truth”. Clearly the work of the devil! Eek! My eyes rolled so far back in my head they almost got stuck. - Ambitious_Potato91

Sources: Reddit
