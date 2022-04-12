19 people share the most ridiculous thing they've heard someone call 'satanic.'

While mocking your aunt's beliefs won't make you the most popular member of the family at post-church brunch, sometimes it's impossible not to joke in the cousin group chat about how "evil" The Little Mermaid is...

So, when a Reddit user asked the wonderful world of the internet about the most ridiculous, hilarious, or otherwise completely harmless things they've seen someone else deem "satanic," people were ready to share.

Decorative owls (owl-themed home decor). - NotGonna_Lie2U

Unicorns. Their horns are the sign of satan. I wish I was making this up. - ZincLloyd

Wifi. Because they didn't understand how it could work without wires. - coda001

Bar codes. Related them to the mark of the beast. - ketzcm

