19 people share the most ridiculous thing they've heard someone call 'satanic.'

So, when a Reddit user asked the wonderful world of the internet about the most ridiculous, hilarious, or otherwise completely harmless things they've seen someone else deem "satanic," people were ready to share.
Decorative owls (owl-themed home decor). - NotGonna_Lie2U
Unicorns. Their horns are the sign of satan. I wish I was making this up. - ZincLloyd
Wifi. Because they didn't understand how it could work without wires. - coda001
Bar codes. Related them to the mark of the beast. - ketzcm
So many things, but this one’s my favorite. Ready? Paleontologists. The idea is that the dinosaurs never actually existed and paleontologists just plant the fossils and bones to steer people away from “The Truth”. Clearly the work of the devil! Eek! My eyes rolled so far back in my head they almost got stuck. - Ambitious_Potato91