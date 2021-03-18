19 people share the overdone film tropes that drive them crazy.

Movies that are silly and predictable with a plot you've seen play out a hundred times can be fun, but there are a few classic rom-com or horror scenes that can make audiences want to throw things at the screen or rage-quit halfway through...

Plots that could be instantly solved if the characters just communicated with each other, a sentimental sidewalk scene where two characters walk away from each other and then one of them turns around and says "Hey, thanks," or a series of outdated sexist jokes can turn a fun viewing experience into a two-hour eyeroll. Most women don't sleep in a full face of makeup and matching lingerie, bartenders don't know what you want if you just order "a beer," and a real best friend isn't just there to discuss your relationship problems while doing endless laps in Central Park. Why does every woman cry into a pint of ice cream when she's heartbroken? How are there so many trendy magazine offices in New York City that can afford to give their employees salaries for Tribeca lofts?

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's a movie trope you absolutely HATE?" people were ready to share their least favorite, overdone Hollywood hack.