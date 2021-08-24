19 people share the rule that was put into place because of something they did.

Every once in awhile you see a sign hanging in a hotel, school, office or other shared space that makes you wonder what could've possible gone down at this grocery store that they now need to specify that you can't bring your pet bird into the fruit section.

Of course there are rules that make sense to keep everyone safe such as no diving in the shallow end of the pool or no open-toed shoes for restaurant staff, but what about the rule in the employee handbook for a soap shop that says "employees must not eat the bath bombs?" Who casually decided to consume a brick of soap on their lunch break and why did they ruin that taste test for all future staff?

While it can be embarrassing to ruin the fun for generations to come after you're the reason why there's no running in the laser tag room at the roller rink or no sparklers with two foot flames at the bar because of an incident with your ponytail and too many margaritas, sometimes it's an honor.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What rule had to be made because of you?" people were ready to share the rules that were implemented at their school or workplace because of something hilarious and/or dangerous they did.