19 people share the social faux pas that's surprisingly considered rude in their country.

Paying a check at restaurant in the United States without tipping at least 20% of the total will leave the entire staff cursing your existence from the kitchen, but in other parts of the world a tip can be considered offensive...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is a social faux pas in your culture that is not seen as such in other cultures?" people were eager to share the unique unspoken rules and codes of etiquette that are strictly followed where they're from.

Blocking pavements. I don't get it but foreigners seem to be okay standing around in groups on narrow streets. In the UK the only people who do that are tourists. - [deleted]

In Hawaii, it's weird (not exactly rude, but weird) for kids to address adults as Mr./Ms. ____ or by their first name. They say Auntie or Uncle instead. That's also the polite term of address for strangers, and adults say it all the time too.