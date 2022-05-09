19 people share the social faux pas that's surprisingly considered rude in their country.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is a social faux pas in your culture that is not seen as such in other cultures?" people were eager to share the unique unspoken rules and codes of etiquette that are strictly followed where they're from.
Blocking pavements. I don't get it but foreigners seem to be okay standing around in groups on narrow streets. In the UK the only people who do that are tourists. - [deleted]
In Hawaii, it's weird (not exactly rude, but weird) for kids to address adults as Mr./Ms. ____ or by their first name. They say Auntie or Uncle instead. That's also the polite term of address for strangers, and adults say it all the time too.
So we say things like "Auntie! you dropped your money!"/ "Excuse me Uncle, where's the post office?" or even "Can you help that Auntie over there get her groceries in the car?" etc. If it's an older person, we might say Tutu (grandpa/grandma in Hawaiian.)