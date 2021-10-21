19 people share the socially acceptable behaviors that are actually toxic.

Refusing to take a single day off despite having accumulated weeks of vacation days, overbooking yourself in the name of "the grind," ghosting people you don't want to date again--there are plenty of socially acceptable behaviors that should probably be reevaluated.

"Toxic" is a buzzword right now as it seems to pop up to describe everything from an abusive ex to radiactive puddles to jobs that simply requires employees to get up in the morning. While the range for what is and isn't truly toxic is vast, there are a few common habits, gestures and actions that we all should think twice before accepting as the standard. Working for nothing but "exposure," isn't gaining experience, it's exploitation, interns!

The possibility of a glowing job recommendation isn't worth the hours spent fetching complicated coffees for $0/hr. Telling a happily child-free woman that they'll change their mind about children, giving someone unsolicited advice on their diet or weight, telling a waitress to smile, taking 400 years to get your luggage down from the overhead bins--no more! So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s a toxic behavior that’s considered socially acceptable?" people were ready to share the problematic habits or attitudes that many people consider normal.