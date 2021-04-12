19 people share stories of the downfall of the popular kid in high school.

You know the scene, it's the end of the high school movie and the epilogue credits are rolling. After a full movie of the underdog being terrorized by the popular kids, the audience is finally rewarded with the downfall of the bully, and the crowd eats it up.

Of course, real life is hardly so obvious and clear-cut. In real life, the popular kids are oftentimes popular just because they're nice people, and the lines between bully and underdog are a lot more blurred than we'd like to admit.

However, there are still situations where the cinematic dynamic of popular vs. unpopular is clearly marked, and there are even stories of the popular kids being knocked off their throne.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the downfall of the "popular kid" in their school, and it truly runs the gamut.