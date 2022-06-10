19 people share the best lesson they learned from someone else's wedding.

Weddings are famously expensive, stressful and dramatic events with intermittent moments of beauty that make the price tag and hours spent crafting the seating chart seem worth it...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the best lesson you took away from someone else's wedding?" people were ready to share the funny, inspiring, or helpful tips they learned from observing a couple celebrate their relationship.

1.

Don't do it because you're pregnant and you want the grandmother to be happy - Lord_Varys

2.

Don't bankrupt all of your friends and family by making them travel to an overpriced place. If you're going to blow a bunch of money on it, blow it on the honeymoon. The wedding is more special because of the people, not because you spent $100,000 on it. - [deleted]

3.