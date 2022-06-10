19 people share the best lesson they learned from someone else's wedding.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the best lesson you took away from someone else's wedding?" people were ready to share the funny, inspiring, or helpful tips they learned from observing a couple celebrate their relationship.
Don't do it because you're pregnant and you want the grandmother to be happy - Lord_Varys
Don't bankrupt all of your friends and family by making them travel to an overpriced place. If you're going to blow a bunch of money on it, blow it on the honeymoon. The wedding is more special because of the people, not because you spent $100,000 on it. - [deleted]
The only 3 real mistake you can make in wedding planning are 1) having a bad relationship in the first place 2) Inviting bad guests or 3) not having an open bar. Everything else can go wrong, but if the two of you are cool, you invite cool people, and get them drunk, it's going to fine. - Theungry