19 people share the creepiest thing that happened to them when they were home alone.

Sometimes there's just no way of knowing if it's portal to another dimension, a demon, or the wind at 3 AM. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the scariest, strangest, or most unexplainable thing that has happened to you while home alone?" people were ready to share the creepy, spooky, and perplexing unsolved mysteries of their houses that still keep them up at night...
Many years ago, I was 14 or so, my first night alone in the house when my parents were out. Lying on the living room floor reading, my cat sleeping next to me. Suddenly, cat wakes up, stares intently into the dark corner of the room behind me, hair on end, growls and then bolts out of the room and upstairs. I look behind me and see nothing, but follow cat upstairs and hide under the covers. Freaked me out. - LairdofWinghaven