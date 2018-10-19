19 people share the pettiest arguments they would die over. Even guacamole isn't safe.

We all have petty stances we will gladly defend for hours, even if it means ruining our friend's previously chill birthday party (sorry, Sara).

From food to philosophy to entertainment preferences, there are countless arguments to be made. So, it's only natural for us have pet arguments we passionately defend until everyone else in the room finally waves their hands and says, "ALRIGHT, WHATEVER, WE GET IT!"

One of the most common rebuttals from people foolishly disagreeing with our brilliance is the question: "do you really wanna die on this hill?!"

For the record, yes, I do. I would love few things more than to be buried on a grassy hill in the sunlight, surrounded by the bodies of all of the people I've annoyed through deeply stupid debates.

ANYWAYS, all this is to say, my ears immediately pricked up when the writer Shannon Miller asked her followers to share the pettiest arguments they would die for.