19 people share the pettiest arguments they would die over. Even guacamole isn't safe.

We all have petty stances we will gladly defend for hours, even if it means ruining our friend's previously chill birthday party (sorry, Sara).
From food to philosophy to entertainment preferences, there are countless arguments to be made. So, it's only natural for us have pet arguments we passionately defend until everyone else in the room finally waves their hands and says, "ALRIGHT, WHATEVER, WE GET IT!"
One of the most common rebuttals from people foolishly disagreeing with our brilliance is the question: "do you really wanna die on this hill?!"
For the record, yes, I do. I would love few things more than to be buried on a grassy hill in the sunlight, surrounded by the bodies of all of the people I've annoyed through deeply stupid debates.
ANYWAYS, all this is to say, my ears immediately pricked up when the writer Shannon Miller asked her followers to share the pettiest arguments they would die for.
The answers are beautifully stupid, and I am one thousand percent here for these perspectives getting their air time. Obviously, were I to count and find ALL of the petty arguments people love dearly, it would be an endless article. You would scroll and scroll until your fingertips bled and then Someecards would have a lawsuit on our (bloody) hands.
So, in lieu of showcasing every petty argument out there, here are 19 pet arguments from this thread that took the cake.
1. Guacamole is "not good."
2. Tipping based on food price "doesn't make sense."
3. This hill is prettier than the hill on the original tweet.
4. The beloved romantic movie "Love, Actually" is trash.
5. "Romeo and Juliet" was a toxic and overrated narrative.
6. The phrase "I could care less" makes sense.
7. It's soda, not pop.
8. GIF is pronounced with a soft G.
9. Dates should be written day/month/year (instead of month/day/year).
10. The ever contested right way to hang a toilet paper roll.
11. You can't give 110% because it's impossible, so stop saying it.
12. Tangled is better than Frozen.
13. Candy corn is good.
14. Books on tape don't count as reading.
15. White people who aren't from the south shouldn't say "y'all."
16. John Steinbeck is overrated.
17. Mermaids are real.
18. Once again, the sanctity of avocados was attacked.
19. Picard is better than Kirk in Star Trek.