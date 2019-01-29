19 people share their best ‘holy sh*t, this actually works?!’ life hacks.

Everyone has that one trick of the trade or life hack that they can't believe actually works.

Whether it's an accidental discovery or a family secret passed down for generations, whenever we uncover an unlikely solution to a common problem, our first impulse is to tell everyone we know. If you don't believe me, let's not forget the cupcake frosting hack that blew all our minds.

Inverting cupcakes into tiny frosting sandwiches is the only good food hack. pic.twitter.com/FJpiCIS4Gj — Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) December 19, 2016

When a recent Reddit user asked the internet, "What is your favorite 'holy crap this actually works' trick?" people were eager to share the tips they've learned. From getting songs out of your head to hiccups to potato mittens, prepare to be amazed.

1. Solid ankle tips from, "orbesomebodysfool."