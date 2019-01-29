19 people share their best ‘holy sh*t, this actually works?!’ life hacks.

Everyone has that one trick of the trade or life hack that they can't believe actually works.
Whether it's an accidental discovery or a family secret passed down for generations, whenever we uncover an unlikely solution to a common problem, our first impulse is to tell everyone we know. If you don't believe me, let's not forget the cupcake frosting hack that blew all our minds.
When a recent Reddit user asked the internet, "What is your favorite 'holy crap this actually works' trick?" people were eager to share the tips they've learned. From getting songs out of your head to hiccups to potato mittens, prepare to be amazed.
1. Solid ankle tips from, "orbesomebodysfool."
I read a NYTimes article years ago that said that people who constantly have twisted ankles actually just have very poor balance. The article recommended to stand on one leg for 1 min then switch legs, stand on one leg for 1 min with your arms stretched out then switch and lastly stand on one leg with your eyes closed then switch.
I've had some really bad ankle sprains in the past and one time even broke my ankle. I thought: a 6 min exercise once a day, what do I have to lose? I haven't had an ankle sprain since and it's been 10 years.
2. sock advice from, "the_georgie."
Wearing thinner socks stopped me getting blisters in my new shoes, that were a little big.
3. Interesting, "Super-horse-person."
Laying on your left side can stop gastric reflux pain
4. Clever, "mote0fdust."
The best way to get someone to elaborate without them feeling like you’re questioning them or not believing them is just to repeat what the just said as a question:
“I’m going to the store.”
“To the store?”
“Yeah, I’ve gotta get some milk.”
5. Good to know, "phyx8."
If you spill candle wax on a carpet, you can get it out by running an iron over it with a damp towel in between. I was so baffled I almost felt like spilling more wax.
6. I was wondering about those potato pockets people, "Authorizedvehicle."
Nuke a couple of potatoes and put them in your coat pockets. (Aluminum foil cover optional) Voilà: hand warmers that stay warm for hours.
Bonus: you can eat them later. (Aluminum foil hat optional)
7. Fascinating, "flutemytoot."
A really obscure tip - if you lose the sensor bar for your Wii, light two candles and place them where the sensor bar would be. It's finicky, but it works well enough to at least choose a game!
8. Thank you, "Pyrefirelight."
Listening to a song while reading along to the lyrics after it's been in my head all day to get it out. I don't even know how many times this has saved my sanity.
9. Nice, "flamrthekid."
Cursing loudly makes some automated answering machines immediately go to customer service.
I personally recommend fuck but bitch shit also works as well.
9. Ah yes, the bitters trick, "robinsal1998."
I had really bad hiccups from drinking so the bartender gave me limes with sugar and some sort of red liquid on them and they instantly went away, and I felt like I had control over my life for a short moment
10. Driving skills from, "Rugarroo."
Was told to put my hand on the bottom of the steering when backing a trailer because then whichever direction you move your hand, that's the way the trailer goes instead of the opposite if your hand is on the top.
11. This is useful, "xBladeDragonx."
Salt on anything sour. Makes it taste less sour and more sweet?
Had an orange the other day that was really sour. Coworker told me to try adding a bit of salt to it as it would counter the sour and make it taste a little sweet. I believe I actually said out loud "holy crap, that actually worked!"
12. This is a journey, "corvoidae."
Read in a tween magazine (might have been American Girl or something similar?) years and years ago a tip to help you fall asleep where you slowly tense all your muscles as much as you can, then release the tension all at once. I was amazed at how much more relaxed I felt when I tried it!
Years later I realized this was basically mimicking what happens when you orgasm, without the sex part. So, take that as you will; but hey, it works either way.
13. A+, "Gimmedat_chicken."
If your nose is stuffy and you can’t get it cleared just do 10 push-ups and it will clear right up. You can blow your nose over and over but for some reason this actually does a better job of clearing it up. I had no idea how it could work at first so I was skeptical but somehow it genuinely does work.
14. The art of the "to do" list, "samtheslouch."
Writing down goals does actually help me get them done more often
15. Genius, "s0phs."
Pouring hot water on the remaining wax on finished candles! The wax melts and floats to the top so you can just reach in and take it out AND your candle jar is clean to be repurposed or recycled.
Sounds simple but as an avid candle burner it changed my life.
16. Definitely trying this, "bitchkitty818."
1 cup vinegar, 1 cup original Listerine, 1 cup warm water. Let you feet soak for around 30mins, then remove dead skin. BAM! No more cracked feet.
17. Very helpful, "dma1965."
If you smoke too much weed or overdo it with edibles and are feeling too high, chew on a peppercorn and let it sit under your tongue for about a minute. You will feel fine in less than five minutes.
If you are on edibles you may have to repeat this every 30 minutes to an hour until you have metabolized all the THC.
You can also just smell some ground pepper, but it takes a bit longer and does not last as long.
This works because a substance in black pepper called piperene blocks cannabis receptors.
18. Praise be that woman, "_MCMXCV."
When I was a little kid, I was playing in my dad's office while he was in a meeting and was drawing dinosaurs on his dry-erase bord. Unfortunately, I was using permanent marker and I got so scared I would get in trouble, I cried. His secretary herd the commotion and was nice enough to show me that if you draw over the lines with a dry erase marker it'll all come off when you erase it. She was also nice enough to take me to the bakery across the street and get me a cookie.
19. And lastly, give it up for this prankster.
Similar trick. If you pretend you're holding a salt shaker and shake it onto your tongue, you'll actually taste the salt. Do it for 10 seconds and you'll see.