19 people share the things in their homes that a rich person wouldn’t understand.

People who grew up in a family where money was no object or concern often forget, or don't even realize, that financial struggles are a massive part of many people's lives. Budgeting, saving, re-purposing clothes or toys, or coming up with creative solutions to make necessary household products last longer are all concepts that seem foreign to people whose families served special bottled water on a platter to the pony.
So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s something you’d find in a lower-income home that rich people wouldn’t understand?" people were ready to share the things in their houses that would leave the wealthy feeling very out-of-touch.
No towel is ever the same. Just random odd towels and face cloths. - Greentea_88
Diluted dishwashing soap that doubles as hand washing soap - dawnangel89
You can't re-buy things easily, so you end up keeping around doubles of things you already have, or extra things you aren't using but might need sometime, because you don't know if you'd be able to afford it in the future. My dad wouldn't let his partner get rid of any of the double kitchen-ware they had after moving in together incase they broke up and he had to buy it again. So now they have three bread knives, etc. - madeto-stray