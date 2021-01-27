19 people share the things in their homes that a rich person wouldn’t understand.

There are certain traditions, habits, or routines that we grow up with that we often assume are universal until we meet someone who had a very different upbringing...

People who grew up in a family where money was no object or concern often forget, or don't even realize, that financial struggles are a massive part of many people's lives. Budgeting, saving, re-purposing clothes or toys, or coming up with creative solutions to make necessary household products last longer are all concepts that seem foreign to people whose families served special bottled water on a platter to the pony.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s something you’d find in a lower-income home that rich people wouldn’t understand?" people were ready to share the things in their houses that would leave the wealthy feeling very out-of-touch.

1.

No towel is ever the same. Just random odd towels and face cloths. - Greentea_88

2.

Diluted dishwashing soap that doubles as hand washing soap - dawnangel89

3.