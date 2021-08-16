19 people share things that most people don’t realize are examples of ‘toxic positivity.’

Even when people are trying their best to cheer someone up or find the silver linings in a particularly bad or unfair situation, sometimes you just need to let someone vent.

Blaming someone for being sad or feeling defeated by telling them that they should be more optimistic doesn't actually help anyone. While thinking positively is usually an admirable quality, being realistic and understanding that opportunities don't magically fall into your lap just because you smiled into the stars is a much healthier mindset overall.

"Toxic" is a buzz-worthy word lately, but "Toxic positivity" can sound at first like a bit of an oxymoron. If you're always seeing the bright side of every tough situation, is it possible for that mentality to have a harmful effect? Turns out, having a "positive vibes only" approach to life can actually be a cynical mantra. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's an example of 'toxic positivity' that people don't seem to realize?" people were ready to share their least favorite examples of optimism gone wrong.