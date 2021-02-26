19 people share the things that seem normal in their home but confuse guests.

Bizarre family habits, heirlooms or creepy clown decor all seem normal when they're a part of your household, but sometimes you have to explain a few things to guests...

The toy piano in the corner of the living room that everyone taps three times before leaving the house because one time you "swore" you heard it playing on its own? The shelf full of glass "collector's edition" gnomes? The way your entire family sings a little song before eating dinner and pretends it's a totally normal thing everyone across the world does? Families all have at least one strange ritual or piece of furniture that needs a little backstory for guests to not bolt toward the door in fear. Are we totally positive that not everyone has model skeleton just casually hanging out in the corner of the basement that we forgot to explain to the neighbor when he asked them to watch the cats while we were away? Oops.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is normal in your house that would freak out a visitor?" people were ready to share the traditions and items in their home that scare guests.