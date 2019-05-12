19 people share things they love about their moms. Happy mother's day!

It's Mother's Day!

The day to celebrate mothers, grandmothers, mentors, aunts and anyone who has taken on a mother-like role in your life is upon us. While not everyone has a perfect relationship with their mom and will be happily sipping mimosas at mother's day brunch today, taking a moment to honor a woman who inspired and nurtured you is truly what the day is all about.

To help celebrate all the women who carried us around for nine months, changed our diapers, and taught us how to talk and walk only to deal with us being bratty teenagers, Reddit users started to share what they loved about they moms. Read this, and call your mom immediately! She deserves it.