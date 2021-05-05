19 people share unfair punishments they received as a kid that they're still mad about.

Parents and teachers unfortunately rarely trust a kid's story over an adult's, but if you were right about who stole the baby's teddy bear twenty years ago in the back of your neighbor's car, you might still be mad about the unjust punishment...

Getting grounded in high school for a party you didn't even have a sip of beer at, having to sit through a detention for talking during a lecture during which you didn't even open your mouth, or being forced to take responsibility for something another kid actually did unfortunately happens to most of us at least once. Teachers are often overwhelmed and too busy to formally dissect each and every tiny complaint their second graders have about cheating in the hula hoop competition at recess.

Ideally, kids would all grow up with faith in fairness, but sometimes one mistake from a parent over a Barbie's missing accessory, the rules of Red Rover, or a sibling's cookie heist can remain locked in a little basket of rage in your brain into adulthood. I'll never forgive you for that detention over absolutely nothing sophomore year of high school, Mr. White!