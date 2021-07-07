19 people share their worst experiences with bad neighbors.

Sharing a building or close vicinity with another unit or house can have many perks if your neighbors are a friendly family asking to borrow sugar or share a sunset roof beer.

However, the team of tap dancing, marble-dropping elephant impersonators upstairs who exclusively rehearse at 3 AM aren't always as charming. Loud college parties, overhearing intimate moments between the couple next door or the fighting couple downstairs that should surely break up, untrained dogs, chain-smokers--sharing a space is always a test of patience and choosing your battles.

Do you write a note to the whole building so the loudest unit doesn't feel targeted, or do you face the problem directly and march upstairs to break up their karaoke screaming dance competition right in the middle of the 5 AM yodeling portion? While addressing issues directly is usually better than a war of passive aggression, sometimes the only option is to play a little dirty.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is your worst experience with bad neighbors?" people were ready to share their horror stories of neighbors from the depths of shared space hell.