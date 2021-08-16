19 people share shocking things they learned about a partner years into the relationship.

Sometimes you can be deeply in love with someone else for years and then suddenly find out that they're the type of person who always schedules a video call meeting at work instead of just emailing.

Whether it's a small habit, funny trait or devastatingly dark secret, the things that can emerge after you've already invested a significant chunk of your life into a romantic relationship can be serious game-changers. The love of your life has been lying about your secret family recipe that you make every year for their birthday because they actually hate onions? But we all thought you loved that bland seven layer "salad" that's 90% mayonnaise, Derek!

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's something you found out about your significant other years into the relationship that made you reevaluate the whole relationship?" people were ready to share the story they learned about an ex or current partner that changed everything for better or worse.

1.

He lied about his age. Not just 1 or 2 years but 9 years. - toromeyl

2.