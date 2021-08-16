19 people share shocking things they learned about a partner years into the relationship.

Whether it's a small habit, funny trait or devastatingly dark secret, the things that can emerge after you've already invested a significant chunk of your life into a romantic relationship can be serious game-changers. The love of your life has been lying about your secret family recipe that you make every year for their birthday because they actually hate onions? But we all thought you loved that bland seven layer "salad" that's 90% mayonnaise, Derek!
So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's something you found out about your significant other years into the relationship that made you reevaluate the whole relationship?" people were ready to share the story they learned about an ex or current partner that changed everything for better or worse.
He lied about his age. Not just 1 or 2 years but 9 years. - toromeyl
I've lived with my S.O. for 4 years now and I just learned last week that he PUSHES ON HIS COMPUTER SCREEN when showing me something on it. Like, the colors distort and everything.
He did it again today. I almost lost it. - International-Good55