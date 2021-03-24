19 people share things they secretly do alone that they'd be ashamed to show others.

Talking to yourself, staring intently at nothing, acting out a play with your dog, pacing around the room, scream-singing songs from high school into a hairbrush--we all can get extra weird when we're left alone...

The way we behave with our friends, families or partners might not always perfectly match the person we are when nobody is watching. Without the stress of being judged, you can freely practice celebrity impressions, your cartwheel, opera, or just eating right from a wheel of cheese in completely silence while contemplating all your life choices. Being alone can be rejuvenating for resetting your thoughts or self-care, but it might be time to get outside when you find yourself practicing how you'd answer all the questions when Oprah inevitably interviews you.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What do you do secretly when you are alone that you would be ashamed of in front of others?" people were ready to share their solo-secrets.

1.

Do nothing productive for hours on end - _idk_tbh_

2.