19 people who almost died share what they saw when they were flatlining.

So, when a Reddit user asked internet strangers who have "died," "what was your experience? Did you see bright lights? Nothing? Do you remember anything about it?" people who had a terrifying dance with death were ready to share what happened.
When I was a kid I nearly drowned. It was pretty simple really, I just remember looking up at the bright lights from the bottom of the pool and thinking "I'm gonna die." It was strangely calm and now that I think about it, those "bright lights" may or may not have been from physical lighting.
Next thing I knew I was puking water out of my lungs on the side of the pool. I wouldn't really call it traumatic, I actually think it's kinda cool that everything felt so calm. - Moots_point