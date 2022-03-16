19 people who almost died share what they saw when they were flatlining.

While most of us are familiar with stories of near-death experiences involving a light at the end of a tunnel, interactions with ghosts, or floating above your body--it's hard to believe when the closest you've come to the afterlife is hearing your work alarm go off every morning...

So, when a Reddit user asked internet strangers who have "died," "what was your experience? Did you see bright lights? Nothing? Do you remember anything about it?" people who had a terrifying dance with death were ready to share what happened.

1.

When I was a kid I nearly drowned. It was pretty simple really, I just remember looking up at the bright lights from the bottom of the pool and thinking "I'm gonna die." It was strangely calm and now that I think about it, those "bright lights" may or may not have been from physical lighting.