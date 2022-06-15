21 people who work in popular restaurants share the one dish they'd never order.

While it can be a struggle to resist fast food and chain restaurants, it's hard not to wonder if "the never ending pasta bowl," "stuffed crust pizza," or "cake batter coffee" ever should've entered our reality...

So, when a Reddit user asked people who work in popular restaurants, "what dishes should be avoided at your establishment?" servers, bartenders and cooks everywhere were ready to share the meals they'd never dare to order after seeing what goes on behind the scenes. Spoiler alert: everything is microwaved.

1.

Tim Horton's - Overpriced frozen soups and chili. ALL baked goods are premade and frozen then shipped and thawed in ovens at the store. The muffins with goo in them come prefilled. The lettuce comes vac packed in boxes and is half brown most of the time. The grilled chicken strips just look like they shouldn't exist in a normal world. - CloudsOverOrion

2.