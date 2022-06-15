21 people who work in popular restaurants share the one dish they'd never order.

So, when a Reddit user asked people who work in popular restaurants, "what dishes should be avoided at your establishment?" servers, bartenders and cooks everywhere were ready to share the meals they'd never dare to order after seeing what goes on behind the scenes. Spoiler alert: everything is microwaved.
Tim Horton's - Overpriced frozen soups and chili. ALL baked goods are premade and frozen then shipped and thawed in ovens at the store. The muffins with goo in them come prefilled. The lettuce comes vac packed in boxes and is half brown most of the time. The grilled chicken strips just look like they shouldn't exist in a normal world. - CloudsOverOrion
I worked at Panera Bread. The soups and Mac all come frozen in plastic bags that they heat up in a trough of hot water in the back. The lettuce was two weeks expired sitting in the cooler. The green tea machine was also moldy when I cleaned it one shift. - BadHombre27