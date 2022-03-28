19 people who won a day with a celebrity share what went down.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who have won a 'win a day/date with a celebrity' competition, how was it?" people were ready to share stories about their experiences with a famous person.
Spinal Tap. Back in the 80's in Detroit I won an invite, via a radio station contest, to a small private concert with Spinal Tap.
They never broke character, performed every single song from the movie and were absolutely amazing musicians. To this day I would count it as one of the most fun nights of my life. - sweetmildew
In 6th Grade I won a science competition called eCybermission and my group got a trip to DC. Our group's mentor was Arthur Fry, the guy who invented the post-it note.