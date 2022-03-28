19 people who won a day with a celebrity share what went down.

Celebs--they're just like us! Except...they always get to fly first class and don't remember how to wash their own dishes or behave like a polite human being in a restaurant.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who have won a 'win a day/date with a celebrity' competition, how was it?" people were ready to share stories about their experiences with a famous person.

1.

Spinal Tap. Back in the 80's in Detroit I won an invite, via a radio station contest, to a small private concert with Spinal Tap.

They never broke character, performed every single song from the movie and were absolutely amazing musicians. To this day I would count it as one of the most fun nights of my life. - sweetmildew

