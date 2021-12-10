19 people share the worst red flags they spotted on a first date.

Expertly avoiding a series of blaring red flags along the path to love happens to the best of us, but sometimes a signal is just too ominous to talk yourself out of running for the door...

Even if the group chat is supportive of your decision to ride out the night during your ferocious texting update while your date is in the bathroom, sometimes you simply have to surrender. Dating can be a chaotic journey in ghosting, drafting the perfect texts, rescheduling happy hour drinks and wondering how to break up with someone who you don't even know if you're technically in a relationship with.

Finding your "soulmate" isn't the end goal for everyone, but the search for a partner who at least knows how to have a conversation about a topic other than themselves can be a brave, tapas-fueled hustle. Is the fact that his mom called fifteen times during dinner a red flag or is it endearing that he answered? Is her cavalier attitude about the mouse that ran across her kitchen stove an easy breezy, fun and flirty personality trait or is there an unhinged infestation lurking in the cabinets? You never know until you swipe!